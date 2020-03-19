ILLINOIS, USA — Three more people in Illinois have died because of the coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday afternoon.

The victims are a Will County resident in his 50s, a Cook County resident in her 80s and an out-of-state resident in her 70s who was previously in Sangamon County.

“I am saddened to announce three more people in Illinois with coronavirus disease have passed away,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We ask everyone to, please, stay home as much as possible so we can reduce the number of people who are infected and potentially suffer serious illness, including death.”

In all, four people who had coronavirus have died in Illinois. The first death was announced Tuesday. That person was a Chicago resident in her 60s who tested positive for the virus earlier in the month and had contact with a known COVID-19 patient.

The state confirmed there are 136 new cases of COVID-19 across Illinois on Thursday, bringing the total to 422 cases in 22 counties. The state health department has an updated map with county-by-county numbers of cases available online here.

Patients have ranged in age from 9 to 99 years old, IDPH said.

Cases in the Metro East include:

Clinton: 3

Madison: 1

St. Clair: 3

IDPH said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly partly because testing is becoming easier, but also because the virus is spreading across communities. So far, 3,151 people have been tested in Illinois as of Thursday afternoon.

Latest coronavirus headlines: