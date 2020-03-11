Illinois COVID-19 cases close to record high, 68 more die

The state has reported a total of 430,018 COVID-19 cases since March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois health authorities are reporting 6,516 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, marking the fourth-highest case total reported on a single day in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported Tuesday that 68 more people have died, bringing the statewide toll to 9,878. The state has reported a total of 430,018 COVID-19 cases since March.

Illinois is already on track to be under stricter rules statewide starting Wednesday as one region after another saw surging case totals. The other peak one-day totals for confirmed cases have all come since Thursday.