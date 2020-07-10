Jefferson County moves to 'orange' status after drop in rolling average of COVID-19 cases

The rolling average of cases per day per 100,000 residents is 22.8, under the threshold for red status, which is 25 cases per day per 100,000 residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — After weeks in the "red status," Jefferson County health officials said Wednesday the county has moved to the "orange status" after a drop in seven-day rolling averages of COVID-19 cases per day.

The rolling average of cases per day per 100,000 residents is 22.8, under the threshold for red status, which is 25 cases per day per 100,000 residents, according to the health department.

The county's color-coded guidance, ranging from green, yellow, orange to red, gives recommendations on how individuals, bars, restaurants, schools, fitness centers and other organizations and businesses should act.

Under the orange status, the health department recommends individuals should practice the following:

Social settings of more than 50 people, where physical distancing isn't practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed

All vulnerable individuals should continue to reduce non-essential travel by 75%. Precautions should be taken to isolate vulnerable residents

Wear a face mask when interacting with others outside your home.

General public should reduce non-essential travel by 50%

All individuals should maximize physical distance of 6 feet from others

Since the onset of the pandemic, the county has reported a total of 4,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths; 3,885 people have been released from isolation.