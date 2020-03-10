St. Louis County parents travel to watch their kids play high school football

"We are a football family and we've been waiting for this for a long time," said Brandon Perks

O'FALLON, Mo. — "We're ready. We've been waiting for football to start," said a smiling Brandon Perks.

Wait no more.

Perks was excited to finally see his son in the highly-anticipated football game between Rockwood Summit and Fort Zumwalt West Friday night.

Perks' 16-year-old son, Brandon, is a junior at Rockwood Summit High.

"He really misses playing football," said Perks.

The proud dad misses seeing his son in action and that's why he didn't mind driving more than 25 miles from south St. Louis to O'Fallon for the football game.

"Again, we've been waiting and so we had the opportunity. We weren't gonna miss it," Perks said.

Rockwood Schools' Superintendent Mark Miles recently announced his district would schedule sporting events for their students outside of St. Louis County.

A move that would allow Brandon Perks and other parents to ignore COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County and this night enjoy football in St. Charles County.

Lots of parents wore masks and practiced social distancing during the game.

As for the pandemic?

"I'm not focusing on it," said Denise Nenninger of Fenton.

Nenninger also just wanted to see her son play.

"I'm just happy to be out here. I'm just glad they're out playing, " said Nenninger.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says restrictions were put in place for high-contact sports because there have been clusters of COVID-19 transmission related to sports practices or games with high school students.

"We hope that our school districts will follow our public health guidance and keep the kids safe," Page says.

Parents at Friday's game say they will, as they hope for playoff games later this fall.

"Hopefully we will. If we do, I'll be there," said Brandon Perks.