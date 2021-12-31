East St. Louis School District announces remote learning for new year

St. Louis set records for COVID positivity rate this week.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area school announced a change Friday in the plan to return to school for the new year.

East St. Louis School District announced its students will learn remotely from January 4 to January 14.

Staff would be directed to work remotely or report to work. Athletes would get details on their practices and events from their coaches.

Kirkwood School District announced students would again be required to wear masks at school.

No other K-12 St. Louis area schools had announced a move to remote learning.

Washington University announced classes would start remotely for the spring semester.

Saint Louis University announced it was requiring students and employees to have their booster vaccines by Jan. 31.