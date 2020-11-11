Social gatherings leading to spread of COVID-19 in out-state Missouri, health director says

Data on the state's COVID-19 dashboard indicates that Missouri's rural counties are seeing the highest rates of new infections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the second day in a row Wednesday, Missouri reported more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19. As the state experiences a surge in cases, the director of the state's health department said private gatherings are spreading the disease in the state's rural areas.

"What we're seeing in out-state Missouri, we think it's these gatherings that are spreading the disease and we just really, really don't want anybody in Missouri to get COVID-19," Williams said during an interview with 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen this week.

"I think people have this false sense of security that because they know their relatives or they know their friends, it's OK to have everybody over for dinner," Williams said.

The cumulative total of cases in the state stands at 220,768 as of Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 216,697 cases Tuesday, an increase of 4,071 cases. The state reported 32 new deaths related to the virus, with the death toll at 3,323.

The state's positivity rate also increased to 21% Wednesday, up slightly from 20.6% on Tuesday.

The following counties, ranked on the state's website, have had the highest rate of cases over the last seven days, per 100,000 residents:

1. Perry: 1,034 cases per 100,00 residents

2. Moniteau: 1,029

3. Pettis: 954

4. Ste. Genevieve: 933

5. Cole: 910

6. Gentry: 897

7. Holt: 863

8. Schuyler: 836

9. Cooper: 830

10. Washington: 824

35. Jefferson: 516

49. St. Charles: 462

52. Franklin: 452

59. Lincoln: 415

76. St. Louis: 354

102. City of St. Louis: 253

However, gatherings in the St. Louis area also are causing the spread of the virus. This week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at least five people tested positive for the virus after attending a Halloween Party hosted by a De Smet High School student.

Some cases in Jefferson County were also tied to various Halloween gatherings, the health department said.

Hospitals in the St. Louis area have seen record-breaking numbers for single-day hospital admissions, surpassing the 100 mark Wednesday.