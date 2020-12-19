Bloom Cafe is the next business to close due to COVID-19

But much more is being lost than what appears on the menu

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus has claimed another victim in the restaurant industry. Friday was the last day for the Bloom Café in St. Louis, operated by Paraquad.

Paraquad president Aimee Wehmeier said the mission of the restaurant was to provide great food and job opportunities for people with disabilities. Officials were waiting for the pandemic to loosen its grip, but that change hasn’t come soon enough.

“Like every restaurant, customers are not as willing to get out in the community, so sales are down, revenue is down, “Wehmeier said. “You know, it’s been difficult to watch because we all love Bloom Café and we all love the mission.”

Retired Special School District teacher Linda Cantrell comes here to visit one of her former students.

“To see her going through a job change again, it’s hard for everybody,” said Cantrell, fighting back tears.

Paraquad officials said they have a rejuvenation plan for Bloom Café. At this point they hope it takes root.

“So yes, Bloom is closing but the culinary training program will continue, and we will continue to look for opportunities in the community to create job opportunities for people with disabilities,” Wehmeier said.

Edgar Everett got the news when he arrived.

“I’m a little sad,” said Everett. “It’s a perfect location for me. I live on the other side of the park. I always pick this right here, so I can see the horses, and it’s just a really cool little spot.”