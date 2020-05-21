Billboards celebrate graduating seniors from St. Louis area high schools

Five digital billboards around the area will be celebrating the graduating classes from nine local school districts

ST. LOUIS — With graduation season in full swing, graduates are the latest to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, schools and families have been forced to get creative when celebrating the achievements of the class of 2020. We've seen drive-in ceremonies, celebratory parades and some video-call congratulations.

But for graduating seniors from nine St. Louis area school districts, one local advertising company was thinking a little bit bigger.

From May 18 to June 8, the graduating classes from Normandy, Ritenour, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Hazelwood, Jennings, University City, Ferguson-Florissant, Riverview Gardens and Saint Louis Public Schools will be featured on five digital billboards around the St. Louis area.

It all started when LaTricia Clark, instructional coach with the Normandy Schools Collaborative, reached out to a friend at DDI Media. DDI donated the use of five billboards, and when Clark asked if they could add a few more schools, DDI said the more the merrier.

“This is a great example of how the business community can come alongside our schools to support students,” said Marcus C. Robinson, newly appointed Normandy Superintendent of Schools. “As we look to move our district to the next level, we look forward to collaborating with our neighboring districts and business partners to support student success.”

You can keep an eye out for the senior shout-outs if you are driving near these billboards:

I-70 near the Airport Exit (eastbound)

I-170 & St. Charles Rock Road (southbound)

I-44 & Big Bend (westbound)

I-270 & McDonnell Blvd. (facing west)

I-270 & McDonnell Blvd. (facing east)