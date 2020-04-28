St. Louis County hiring 'contact tracers' in fight against COVID-19

"Contact tracing is important because it helps quickly identify potential new cases and, more importantly, prevents further spread of COVID-19"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is hiring contact tracers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said the job is for people with inquisitive and investigative personalities.

Anyone who is interested should have a general understanding of basic medical terminology, infectious disease processes and patient confidentiality laws.

So, what is contact tracing?

It is the process in which the health department works with COVID-19 patients to identify those who were in close contact with the patient and were exposed to the virus.

Health officials then reach out to those contacts to notify them of the potential exposure. Guidance and precautionary measures are given including monitoring their symptoms closely, staying at home and practicing good hand hygiene.

“Contact tracing is important because it helps quickly identify potential new cases and, more importantly, prevents further spread of COVID-19,” the department said in the release.

To apply for a contact tracer position, click here.

The pay rate $15 per hour and it is a temporary position, according to the county's website. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent.