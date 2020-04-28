St. Louis Pandemic Task Force gives Tuesday update

On Monday, Dr. Alex Garza and the task force warned against rushing to reopen too soon as the bi-state continues to fight COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St Louis Pandemic Task Force will be giving its daily update at 3:30 on Tuesday.

Monday, task force incident commander Dr. Alex Garza said leaders and residents need to move “smartly and safely in the weeks ahead” as local leaders work to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Garza, warned against rushing to reopen too much too soon as the Bi-state still deals with the spread of COVID-19. He said a balanced, thoughtful approach will be key to a safe reopening.

“We all have to remember this is a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Dr. Garza said Monday. “Nobody has the exact right answer, which is what makes all of this such a wicked problem.”