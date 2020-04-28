Belleville nursing home reports 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Four Fountains nursing home has notified the family members of those who have tested positive

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Four Fountains nursing home has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents and staff, a representative from the facility said Tuesday.

The facility said it ramped up testing due to feedback and concern from residents and staff. It also has been keeping an eye on people who exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19.

"In doing so, we likely have seen many more positive cases than those facilities that may have opted not to test their workers and residents," a press release from Four Fountains said.

Four Fountains said it has notified the immediate family of those who have tested positive. The nursing home also said it is in communication with local and state health officials.

Earlier this month, the nursing home confirmed a former resident had tested positive for the virus.