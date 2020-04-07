Task force reports decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions in St. Louis

The seven-day moving averages of hospital admissions has increased from 19 on Friday to 20 on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released its COVID-19 update for Saturday.

In the report, the task force said new hospital admissions have decreased from 24 on Friday to 23 on Saturday. It’s important to note that this data is lagged two days.

Here is the full break down of data from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 24 yesterday to 23 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 19 yesterday to 20 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 145 yesterday to 149 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 159 yesterday to 158 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 107 yesterday to 83 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 44 yesterday to 45 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators stayed the same at 23 today.

Across the system hospitals, 28 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,974.