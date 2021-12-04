Urban League ambassadors of information combat COVID with knowledge

Urban engagement specialists are getting the word out to people about the new vaccination clinic at Dellwood Recreation Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In north St. Louis County, one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis officials are fighting back with information.

Sunday, volunteers were in the community making sure residents know about the newest vaccination center. These urban engagement specialists are taking the message of the vaccine to community members and making sure they have the information they need.

Urban League volunteers descended upon a parking lot in north St. Louis County. They are educating people about the new Urban League COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the Dellwood Recreation Center.

Jennifer Cross got the message in the parking lot of a grocery store.

“My mother had the shot, my stepdad had the shot,” Cross said. “I’m convinced about the shot.”

Urban League Vice President of Public Safety and Community Response James Clark said, “Those are the areas where we must get surgical. We must directly hit the front doors; we have to engage individuals in high-traffic areas. And we have to continue to pound the message that we have to get vaccinated.”

Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones said, “It’s our job as political leaders, as clergy leaders, as people of the community. It’s our job now to let them know that if we’re ever going to get back to some sense of normalcy, the majority of this community is going to have to get vaccinated.”

On the streets, Urban League ambassadors of information continue spreading the word.

St. Louis County resident Cortez Marnon said, “I think that’s a good thing. I appreciate them coming along with this information.”