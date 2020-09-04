MISSOURI, USA — On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture approved the Missouri Department of Social Services' request to use USDA foods to operate Disaster Household Distribution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through May 7, Missouri residents who need it will be able to get a food package at mobile and drive-by locations. There will be more than 200 distribution sites run by six Missouri food banks.

Each food package will weigh about 25 pounds and contain fruits, vegetables, pasta/rice/starch, protein and dairy products.

Disaster Household Distribution is expecting to serve more than 90,000 Missouri residents, including the elderly, those with health conditions and those recently left unemployed.

“More Missourians than ever are struggling to keep food on the table and we believe Disaster Household Distribution will help meet that crucial need so no one will go hungry,” Jennifer Tidball, acting director for the Missouri Department of Social Services said. “Our community partners will be working extremely fast to help get these food packages into the hands of those in crisis. Foodbank and food pantry staff and volunteers are also able to maintain social distancing protocols to keep everyone safe, thanks to the USDA relaxing administrative requirements.”

In some communities, food packages will be available starting at the end of the week, with others getting access at the start of next week. You can call your area food bank to find out when the packages will be available in your community. The numbers are listed below:

Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri: (573) 474-1020

Harvesters Community Food Network (816) 929-3000

Southeast Missouri Food Bank: (573) 471-1818

St. Louis Area Foodbank: (314) 292-6262

Ozarks Food Harvest: (417) 865-3411

Second Harvest Community Food Bank: (816) 364-3663

