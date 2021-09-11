Thousands more doses of child COVID vaccine available in St. Louis County

Parents can visit any of the three permanent county health clinics to get their child vaccinated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is making more COVID-19 vaccines available for younger kids.

Starting Tuesday, parents in St. Louis County can head to any one of the health department’s three permanent health clinics to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5-11.

The shot will be offered at even more sites later this week.

Over the weekend, St. Louis County rolled out about 300 shots to kids at one location, the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, because of a delay in a larger shipment of the shots.

Monday, the shipment arrived.

Now, officials have access to 3,300 Pfizer shots for St. Louis County kids.

Parents can visit any of the three permanent county health clinics to get their kid vaccinated: John C. Murphy Health Center, North Central Community Health Center and South County Health Center.

Starting Wednesday, there will be even more sites distributing shots.

The county said parents can find doses at select St. Louis County Library branch locations from Wednesday through Saturday. But, supplies at the libraries are limited. So, shots will be given on a first come, first serve basis if you haven’t booked an appointment.

These sites take walk-ins, but you can also schedule an appointment. For more information on which library branches are offering the shots, visit reviveSTL.com.

St. Louis County health department is reminding parents of a few important notes before scheduling a vaccination:

Children ages 5-11 are eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is a smaller dose than what adults have been receiving.

Providers cannot administer half of an adult vaccine for children ages 5-11; the youth vaccine is specially dosed and packaged.

A parent or guardian must accompany a minor for vaccination. Identification is not required, and vaccines remain free for everyone.

St. Louis Children's Hospital is vaccinating kids at public vaccine clinics.