Small group of anti-vaccine protesters claims 'Mercy fires heroes'

They were small in number but made a big presence during the morning rush in St. Louis County Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A large sign grabbed the attention of drivers along a busy stretch of Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County.

COVID-19 vaccine protesters waved to drivers from the Manchester Road overpass during the Tuesday morning rush as they stood next to a sign with big, black letters that read “Mercy fires heroes.” Fewer than 10 protesters were there when 5 On Your Side spotted them around 8:30 a.m.

The three words referenced the upcoming vaccine mandate Mercy employees are facing.

Mercy workers must be vaccinated by Sept. 30, which is this Thursday. Anyone who doesn’t meet the requirement will face an unpaid suspension for up to 28 days, a hospital spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Employees can receive an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

“While Mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ right to assemble and make their voices heard, Mercy’s position remains unchanged,” the hospital wrote in an emailed statement to 5 On Your Side. “We hope our communities will come together to choose vaccination and end this pandemic.”

Mercy officials said they are anticipating “a small minority” of employees will wait until the last minute to meet the requirements, or not get vaccinated at all. The hospital will release how many workers chose not to get vaccinated, including those who got an exemption, after the suspension period has ended in October.

St. Louis area hospitals were among the first employers in the region to announce vaccine mandates for workers.

BJC HealthCare – St. Louis’ largest employer – announced a mandate back in June for its 31,000 employees. They had until Sept. 15 to get at least their first dose. BJC reported 99.5% of employees met the deadline, and a “few hundred” people didn’t comply with the mandate. Workers who missed the deadline are being suspended for up to 30 days. After that, employees who aren’t vaccinated will be fired.

St. Luke’s also requires vaccines for its employees. Hospital visitors and guests must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.