Missouri dentists hope to administer vaccines to speed up distribution

ST. LOUIS — After a year of uncertainty following a global pandemic, a group of professionals is confident in a solution.

Some Missouri dentists said they can improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout by administering shots themselves.

“I mean, how many injections the dentist gives on a daily basis is pretty remarkable,” explained Dr. Pete Spalitto with West County Dental.

Dr. Spalitto can see more than 100 patients a week, and giving injections is part of his expertise.

“We’re in the nerviest, blood vessel-rich area, with the tongue and moving parts,” he said. “Getting an injection into a deltoid – or the arm – is pretty much a slam dunk, I feel.”

Dentists are already cleared to give the vaccine in more than 20 states. The first dentist administered a COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon in December.

The Missouri Dental Association hopes to add Missouri to the growing number of states allowing dentists to administer vaccines in emergency situations.

“The MDA also supports additional training for dentists to understand the process for registering vaccines, monitoring patients, storage, etc.,” said Executive Director Vicki Wilbers. “These types of programs already exist.”

While eager dentists sit on the sidelines in Missouri, this could change. State leaders are discussing legislation in Jefferson City to let dentists administer shots, although it could be months before a bill passes.

With Dr. Spalitto’s wishful thinking, rolling up a sleeve at the dentist’s office could become just as routine as brushing your teeth at home.