Missouri to open more mass vaccination events after most were canceled due to weather

Winter weather across the country caused delays in vaccine shipment from the federal government

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After Missouri canceled mass vaccination events across the state due to snow and frigid weather, the state announced the details for the upcoming clinics, which will begin next week.

There are no new vaccination events in the St. Louis area. The event scheduled for Saturday on the UMSL campus is already full, according to the state's website. As of Friday night, there were appointments available for events in Canton, Versailles, Gainesville, Lebanon and Princeton -- all of which range from a two- to four-hour drive from St. Louis.

For more information on the mass vaccination events and to schedule an appointment, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/events or call 877-435-8411.

“DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a press release. “We thank Missourians for their continued interest in being vaccinated and our state and local teams for their hard work and adaptability in conducting these events.”

The state launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator to register to receive the vaccine. Health systems and county health departments have their own registration systems. For more information on how to sign up for the vaccine across the St. Louis area, click here.