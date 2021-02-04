If you traveled far for your first vaccine in Missouri, be ready to hit the road again

The state said people should not book a second shot in St. Louis if they traveled to other areas of the state for their first

ST. LOUIS — We've heard countless stories of people from the St. Louis area driving hours across Missouri for their COVID-19 vaccine. Now, some are getting turned down for their second shot, closer to home.

"They obviously had a shot available for me because it was scheduled. So, it wasn't like I was using somebody else's shot," said Andy Welty after getting turned away. "They just decided to turn me down."

Welty got his first shot in Poplar Bluff – a five hour round trip drive from St. Louis. He said the person who gave him the shot told him if he could book his second dose closer to home, he could.

But when he showed up for an appointment with BJC, he was told he would have to go back to Poplar Bluff for his second shot.

In Missouri, those are the rules.

"It becomes a logistical issue when people don't return to the provider who gave them their first dose," said Lisa Cox, spokesperson for Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state health department said some private pharmacies are offering appointments specifically for second doses, but if you're booked with the state you should plan to return to the same place you received your first shot.