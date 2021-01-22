SSM Health to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics for patients

All vaccinations will be done by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted

ST. LOUIS — High-risk patients will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines starting next week through clinics run by SSM Health. SSM Health is in the process of contacting patients with a tiered system, beginning with those who are 75 years or older who have "an established relationship" with an SSM Health primary care physician, according to a news release.

More patients in the Phase 1B Tier 2 group, as defined by the State of Missouri's guidelines, will be added to the vaccine schedule as vaccine availability allows.

Patients will receive an invitation through the online medical record app, MyChart, and can schedule an appointment once they receive the invitation. Patients who do not have a MyChart account can sign up for one by clicking this link.

There will be five clinics and all vaccinations will be done by appointment only, the hospital group said. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

SSM Health is one of the health care providers in the St. Louis area that has launched an online registration system. Mercy, BJC and St. Luke's have their own systems.

Most county health departments in the St. Louis region have also launched online vaccine registration forms.

Health officials have said those who are interested in receiving the vaccine may sign up on various websites but stress the importance of making only one appointment.

"Doing that means that you are tying up a dose of vaccine that should go to someone else," the St. Louis county health department wrote in a news release last week. "Remember: registering yourself with us and other entities is OK. Making more than one appointment IS NOT."