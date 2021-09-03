Missouri National Guard planning drive-in vaccination event at St. Charles Family Arena

The vaccines will be by appointment only. The health department will be contacting qualified people to set up appointments

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is partnering with the Missouri National Guard for a mass vaccination event at the St. Charles Family Arena on March 18.

The event will go from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. A spokesperson with the St. Charles County health department said people up to Phase 1B-Tier 2 will be able to get vaccinated.

The spokesperson said they don't know how many doses will be available but the department expects a full day of administering vaccines.

The vaccines will be by appointment only. The spokesperson said the department will be reaching out to qualified people to set up appointments. The department will be calling people who have registered on its website.

The spokesperson said they have 115,000 people already on their vaccine registry.

St. Charles County's online form is a true pre-registration for people who live and work there. The county is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.

Anyone without a working email address or internet access can call the COVID-19 hotline at 636-949-1899 (answered 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday). County health spokespeople told 5 On Your Side they are working with many community partners (churches, non-profits and other senior-friendly organizations) to reach out to those who need assistance to learn about and complete the registration process and about hosting vaccination events for specific populations who may not be able to attend public events.

