St. Louis County expected to announce first mass vaccination clinic in Wednesday morning briefing

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce the first mass vaccination clinic in the county during his Wednesday briefing.

A source told 5 On Your Side that the clinic will be at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College, where tomorrow's press conference is being held.

Page will be joined by Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College, and Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones at the Wednesday morning briefing.

Talking at a Sunday briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said they have more than 318,000 people pre-registered for the coronavirus vaccine. That's about a third of the county's total population, though some applicants live outside the county.

But a ZIP code breakdown shows the areas with the lowest number of signups are some of the same areas hit first — and hardest — during the pandemic.

Page said the county has hired a new director of health promotion, Damon Broadus, who comes from the American Heart Association. And county leaders will now try to find partners that will help them reach key demographics.

