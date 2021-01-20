The largest COVID-19 vaccine distribution center sets up at the Family Arena

The St. Charles County Health Director said tens of thousands of people have registered online

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles County Health Department is using the Family Arena to vaccinate the community. It’s the largest vaccine distribution center in the metro area.

Right now it’s primarily geared towards Tier 1A front-line workers who are not necessarily affiliated with a health care network.

Health director Demetri Cianci-Chapman said they have 3,000 shots that will be distributed on Wednesday and Thursday.

University of Missouri – St. Louis Optometry student Aaron Cheng is relieved to successfully be vaccinated.

“As someone who does see patients, we are considered Tier 1A,” Cheng said. “But I know there's been difficulty getting access to vaccine but I tried a few avenues and here I am."

Folks registered online, once inside things are organized to keep the line moving. The health director said line cutting won’t be tolerated.

“They will have to truthfully attest to their condition and rightful place in line," Cianci-Chapman said. He said tens of thousands registered online with hundreds more in the waiting list. The county will distribute however many shots they receive a couple of days a week.