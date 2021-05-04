FEMA, St. Louis health department need one more partner for COVID-19 vaccination event: the community

Leaders say they need citizens ready and willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the eight-week event to be a success.

ST. LOUIS — A partnership between Missouri, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis is ready to kick off a vaccine event to distribute thousands of doses per day, but they need one more partner.

"The one thing I really want to stress is that other partner that we need in order for this to be successful," said FEMA site director Dwayne Davis, "and that's the citizens to come and get their shots."

Mayor Lyda Krewson, Governor Mike Parson and multiple FEMA leaders said The Dome at America's Center is ready for the eight-week vaccine event, where volunteers and members of the Missouri National Guard will help administer 3,000 COVID-19 doses per day, seven days a week. That adds up to 168,000 shots over the eight-week program.

"Get vaccinated for yourself, get vaccinated for your grandma, get vaccinated for your grandkids, and your friend and your neighbors," Krewson said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

The eight-week federal vaccine program is focusing on helping those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation or other barriers in accessing a vaccine or the health care system as a whole.

The doses administered at the Dome will be in addition to Missouri’s current weekly allotment of about 200,000 initial doses. The types of vaccines available at the Dome may vary week to week as supplies change.

The mass vaccine site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.