Without AC during the heat wave? Here are some resources

There are resources available to St. Louis-area residents in need of utility assistance. Here's how to access them.

ST. LOUIS — It’s a sauna inside the Central West End home of 84-year-old Robert Woods. You start sweating in just seconds.

“It's about 90 degrees in here," Woods said.

Four months ago, he lost his central air conditioning.

“It's no good, it's not working," he said.

He can not afford the $5,000 needed to replace it. This summer alone, he’s had three heat strokes that landed him in the hospital.

“It's very hard to live here. I'd say I can't do too much," he said.

A week ago, he got a free air conditioning window unit from the nonprofit CoolDownStLouis.org. It provides free units to people who are elderly, have disabilities or have small children. Founder Gentry Trotter said the need is climbing.

“That's why the hotline is overflowing," Trotter said. “We have doubled our staff this summer because we want to meet the needs.”

Community officials tell 5 On Your Side's I-Team that the need for air conditioning is unprecedented. First responders are seeing a spike in medical problems, and resources are strapped. Cpt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said the have been multiple occasions where firetrucks were on scene but no medic units were available for transport.

St. Louis 10th Ward Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard believes additional resources are pivotal because Missouri law does not do enough. For renters, state law does not require landlords to even provide air conditioning.

“This is about a quality of life issue," she said. " ... I do think that there should be a change ... that is something that should definitely be provided by a landlord."

That's why she said people need to advocate for themselves and their neighbors. Her suggestions: If you’re dealing with a lack of air conditioning, call CoolDownStLouis.org and your local councilperson, even if you’re put on a waitlist.

“That's what the community has to do. Work together, right?" Hubbard said.

For now, Woods is thankful for the one air conditioning unit he has in his bedroom. It's relief from the heat that’s getting harder to escape.

“I ain't got no other place to go," Woods said.

Resources

CooldownStLouis.org is helping area seniors and people with physical disabilities who qualify for new air-conditioning units and utilities this summer. Low-to-moderate-income households may also seek utility assistance through CoolDownStlouis.org. Seniors may call the automated hotline at 314-241-0001 for assistance. To be considered for an air conditioner, seniors or individuals with physical disabilities must not have a working air conditioner.

For cooling site information, visit the City of St. Louis Cooling Centers website, or contact the United Way of Greater St. Louis Information Referral Line at 1-800-427- 4626 or dial 2-1-1 if calling from a landline. For mobile outreach, please call the St. Patrick’s Center at 314-561-0278.

For help with a serious heat-related illness, call 911.

Immediately report animals in distress to the City of St. Louis Animal Care and Control division at 314-657-1500 during regular business hours. During evenings and weekends, call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.

Additional tips on child safety and child injury prevention can be found at http://www.safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/heatstroke.

Additional tips on safety related to extreme heat can be found on the CDC website at http://www.cdc.gov/extremeheat.

A spokesperson with the Urban League said there are less than a couple dozen window units available that they’re giving out for free. They are working to get additional donations. There’s a qualification process to go through. Call 314-615-3000 to be directed to an outreach coordinator in Jennings, the only location that has units available.