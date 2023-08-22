Extreme heat impacting high school football practice, delaying games

“Many teams have access to a physician if we need them on call to come in and do things if we’ve got an extreme situation,” said De Smet head coach John Merritt.

ST. LOUIS — The extreme heat means high school athletic departments are having to make changes.

After 3 decades on the sidelines, De Smet head coach John Merritt has learned a thing or two.

“We know in Missouri these first couple of games are always going to be hot,” said John Merritt.

That’s why you won’t find De Smet on the practice field during the day despite having cold tubs on the sidelines.

“This year it’s hot, hot, hot,” said Merritt. “This is something a little different. We’re trying to keep everybody healthy, and everybody is safe, and still get a chance to play the game we love.”

While teams like Hazelwood Central have moved practice to 5 a.m., DeSmet is doing the opposite, practicing as late as 8 p.m. to try and beat the heat.

“We figure we’re going to play at 8 or 9 o’clock at night on Friday night,” Merritt said. “We ought to be able to be out there and try to practice in about the same weather, see what it’s like, and see if we can acclimate.”

While there’s no debating how hot it is off the field, it’s even hotter on the field for student athletes.

Using a heat gun, 5 On Your Side registered temperatures as high as 110 degrees on football training equipment, but that escalated to 145 degrees on the turf.

"Down on that turf it's going to be hot down there,” said Merritt. “Teams that have the ability to get off their turf and get on grass this week are doing that. We're blessed to be able to do that. We've been up on grass all week, but those games Friday night are going to be on turf, and they're going to be hot."

That’s why the Missouri State High School Athletic Association requires water breaks at the midpoint of each quarter and team trainers to take temperature readings before, during, and after games to monitor the conditions.

