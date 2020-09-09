Federal lawsuit filed against Kirkwood School District, former teacher accused of rape

A Title IX petition says the district let a teacher with a history of complaints from students stay. He went on to teach at a local Christian school

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A federal sex discrimination lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses the Kirkwood School District of being responsible for a former student’s alleged abuse at the hands of a teacher in 1984 and 1985.

The lawsuit calls the teacher, David Shapleigh, a “state-created danger.” Former student Carol Hotze Hermann claimed that KSD had reports that he sexually abused students before she even met him. The events she describes in the petition include sexual contact between her and Shapleigh when she was a student, both on KSD property and at his apartment.

Hermann’s lawsuit says that KSD failed its requirements under Title IX, alleging that the abuse she says she experienced violated KSD’s responsibility to provide “an educational environment free of sexual abuse, harassment, and discrimination.”

Hermann says that she repressed memories of the abuse until they were uncovered in therapy in 2018, well after the statute of limitations expired for the criminal accusations she makes.

The lawsuit estimates that more than 25 KSD employees have been accused of sexually harassing students in the last 40 years, and accuses KSD of covering up the abuse by letting employees resign after complaints and not reporting any allegations of abuse to police.

At the end of August, KSD announced that it had hired Encompass Resolution to independently investigate claims from students that the district overlooked complaints and concerns about inappropriate teacher relationships with students. The district said the report will be ready in December.

Hermann’s former classmates told the I-Team in July that they saw signs at the school that support Hermann’s claims today. Hermann told the I-Team’s PJ Randhawa that someone told her the same teacher targeted another student after she graduated.

The I-Team attempted to contact Shapleigh, who is named in the lawsuit, for a comment. He has not responded to email or phone requests. There have been no criminal charges filed against him.

Kirkwood police have received reports and are investigating allegations against at least one other Kirkwood district teacher for events in the 1990s.

When asked about the status of Shapleigh's teaching license, a representative of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wrote that he holds a "lifetime" certificate to teach and that he has not been the subject of any disciplinary action. He taught at Kirkwood schools until 2015.

Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. David Ulrich sent the following statement Wednesday:

"This morning, we received notice of a lawsuit filed by a graduate of the Kirkwood School District regarding allegations from 1984 to 1985.



'We take any allegation of inappropriate behavior very seriously as demonstrated by the recent decision to engage a firm to conduct an independent assessment and investigation of school culture and climate-related to the past reporting and handling of allegations for sexual abuse, misconduct, and inappropriate behavior.

"Mr. Shapleigh was employed as a math teacher and soccer coach from January 1984 until his retirement from the District in May of 2015. He continued to serve as an assistant soccer coach until 2017-2018."

Until recently, apleigh was listed on the website of Westminster Christian Academy, a private school in Town and Country, as a teacher and coach.

In a statement sent at the end of July, Barrett Mosbacker, head of school at Westminster Christian Academy, wrote:

"Westminster Christian Academy has been made aware of Facebook allegations regarding one of our staff members. Student safety is of paramount importance to Westminster Christian Academy. We initiated a review of the matter and contacted authorities within hours of notice of the Facebook posts. While we are limited on our ability to discuss personnel matters, we can assure the community that the staff member is not currently in contact with students. Please be assured that we conduct background checks during the on-boarding process for all employees. In addition, we have not received any complaints from current or former Westminster students or staff regarding this particular staff member."

When the I-Team followed up after the lawsuit was filed, Mosbacker wrote today that Shapleigh “is no longer employed at WCA.”