I-Team | Florissant officer in viral video was previously accused in deadly shooting & violent beating incidents

DELLWOOD, Mo. — Protesters continue to call for charges to be filed against a Florissant Police Officer seen on video driving an unmarked SUV into a suspect. The incident was captured on Ring doorbell video in the Dellwood neighborhood on June 2nd.

The detective driving the car been suspended. His name has not been released.

In a rare move, the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a special prosecutor are all taking a look at the case.

The I-Team is breaking down what this intense scrutiny could mean for the department and detective involved.

"What I've seen so far doesn't look good. It surely looks like criminal conduct," St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said. Lohmar is handling the case for St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's office due to a conflict of interest. A staffer at Bell's office has a relative who works in the Florissant PD.

Lohmar may be handling the criminal investigation locally, but the video has also gotten the attention of the DOJ and FBI who are reviewing what happened for "potential federal civil rights violations".



"The federal government has more resources to bear, but they actually have a higher hurdle than local authorities if they bring a charge. Because the local authorities don't have to prove the officer intended to violate someone's civil right," John Ammann, attorney and Professor Emeritus at the St. Louis University School of Law said.

The officer in the middle of this incident has been the subject of at least two lawsuits.

In 2013 the family of a Florissant man claimed the officer had shot and killed their son. In In 2017 he was accused of beating a man during a traffic stop. The most recent case is still ongoing.

Ammann said it my take a year or more before the FBI and DOJ release their findings in the case.

