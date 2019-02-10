A local county prosecutor is under investigation over allegations he harassed his ex-girlfriend.

The I-Team has confirmed St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar is under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General.

The investigation began at the request of the O'Fallon Police Department.

According to Lohmar's attorney, Travis Noble, the allegation involves Lohmar's former girlfriend Erin Burlison. Burlison is also a judge in St Charles county. She replaced Lohmar as associate circuit judge in 2013. Noble said the two dated for about four years but ended their relationship earlier this year.

Since January, O'fallon police have been called to Burlison's home twice.

The I-Team gathered documents on two separate incidents.

One incident in January involved an unnamed suspect loudly knocking on Burlison's door, frightening her.

Police also responded to Burlison's home in August for a harassment call. That investigation is still open.

Burlison is the daughter of 22nd Circuit District Judge Rex Burlison.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has been asked by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to take over this investigation. A source close to the investigation in the attorney general's office says the Missouri State Highway Patrol is often asked to investigate when there is a possible conflict of interest.

Noble said Lohmar has been cooperating with the investigation, and he expects the investigation will be wrapped up within the next few weeks.

