ST. LOUIS — A judge tossed out a lawsuit today that was meant to protect the names of 28 St. Louis officers on an exclusion list.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner made the list of officers who she would no longer take cases from because of credibility concerns.

The circuit attorney said it was a private list and she did not intend to release it to the public, but the police union wanted a court order to keep it that way.

The suit was thrown out without prejudice, so the police union plans to refile the lawsuit.

“We believe the court’s order allows us to amend the petition now and bring the Circuit Attorney’s Office back under the restraining order, which we plan to file tomorrow,” Business Manager Jeff Roorda said. “Even if we are not allowed to amend the petition, we can and will re-file it because the court dismissed without prejudice allowing us the right to re-file.”

