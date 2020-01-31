ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

On Jan. 18, police were called to the 8300 block of North Broadway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Timothy Lucas of Washington Park, Illinois, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras at Elite Super Market and Grill. On it, the suspect can be seen walking north from Vinh’s convenience store parking lot to Elite Super Market parking lot. He then removes a firearm and fires one or more shots at the victim, who then falls to the ground.

Surveillance footage at Vinh’s convenience store’s front counter captured clear images of the suspect buying something there.

Almost two weeks after the shooting, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody.

So far in 2020, nine children have been shot in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The victims range in age from 1 year old to 17 years old. Timothy Lucas is the first child fatally shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.