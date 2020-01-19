ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in St. Louis Saturday evening.

Police were called at 6:14 p.m. to the 8300 block of N. Broadway, which is in the Baden neighborhood. They arrived to find the teen in the street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The teen was identified as Timothy Lucas, a 14-year-old from Washington Park, Illinois, which is east of East St. Louis.

So far in 2020, nine children have been shot in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The victims range in age from 1 year old to 17 years old. Timothy Lucas is the first child fatally shot.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

