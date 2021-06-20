St. Louis police responded to six separate shooting scenes within a span of 90 minutes Sunday evening

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — St. Louis police responded to six separate shooting scenes within a span of 90 minutes Sunday evening, including one at which an 8-year-old girl accidently shot herself.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of C.D. Banks Ave., where they found the girl with a wound to her hand. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

About the same time, a man was shot in the arm less than a mile away in the 900 block of North Vandeventer Ave. His condition wasn't available as of early Sunday night.

At 6:06 p.m., someone called police to report two more people had been shot near the intersection of East Linton Avenue and Emily Street in the city's College Hill neighborhood. Police identified the victims as a 32-year-old man shot in the leg and a 47-year-old man shot in the foot. Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, a man was shot in the stomach in the 4600 block of North 20th St. He was taken to an area hospital before EMS workers arrived at the scene.

Around 6:45 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the 1400 block of North 9th Street.

Another man was found about the same time lying on the ground in the 4200 block of Ellenwood Avenue in south St. Louis. He died from his injuries.