Activists push for removal of St. Louis police union representative

The Community Justice Coalition said Jeff Roorda, the SLPOA business manager, should not represent the union. Roorda pushed back with his own statement

ST. LOUIS — A group of activists said a representative of the St. Louis Police Officers' Association should be removed.

The Community Justice Coalition said Jeff Roorda, the SLPOA business manager, should not represent the union.

“Jeff Roorda's past inappropriate behavior and inconsistencies as a police officer should disqualify him from representing the St. Louis Police Officers Association," Community Justice Coalition member Jay Ozier said in a press release.

The coalition said Roorda has made "sexist and racists attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner." Representatives of the various Coalition organizations said they have also mailed the new SLPOA President Jay Schroeder with their concerns.

Roorda pushed back with his own statement.

“I’m not going anywhere," Roorda said in a statement emailed to 5 On Your Side. "Neither is the St. Louis Police Officers Association. This protest is about silencing critics who have demanded justice for crime victims from our inept, corrupt Circuit Attorney. Until she ends her amnesty program for the most violent offenders in America’s deadliest city, we will continue to demand better for the people of St. Louis.”

The Community Justice Coalition was "created to speak to the unfounded and racist attacks against Gardner," the first Black woman in that position, according to the press release.

The organization has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday at 1 p.m.