Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty one year ago today

"Please keep P.O. Langsdorf and his family in your prayers on this day," the North County Police Cooperative said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On this day one year ago, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Police took to social media Tuesday to remember Langsdorf, a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers, ages 13 and 18.

On June 23, 2019, Langsdorf was responding to a call for a bad check at Wellston Food Market on 6520 Page Avenue. He was shot inside the store during a struggle with the suspect.

Langsdorf had been with the police cooperative for three months.

"During the past year, there has been an overwhelming amount of support for P.O. Langsdorf's family and our organization," the cooperative wrote Tuesday.

"Words cannot express the gratitude we have as a whole for the actions of our supportive communities, residents, elected officials, business owners and strangers. Please keep P.O. Langsdorf and his family in your prayers on this day."

The St. Louis Police Officers Association shared an image commemorating Langsdorf, with the caption "Never Forget."

Bonette Meeks — the man accused of shooting and killing Officer Michael Langsdorf — was charged with first-degree murder.