St. Louis man dies in Overland crash Friday

OVERLAND, Mo. — A St. Louis man died at the scene of a crash in Overland early Friday morning.

First responders with the Community Fire Protection District declared Ja'Von D. Perry, 25, dead at the scene of the crash, at Page Avenue and Woodson Road.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Perry was not wearing a seat belt.

According to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Police, Perry was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima heading west in the left lane of Page Avenue when the car hit the back end of a semitractor-trailer that was in the left turn lane.

The semitractor-trailer, a Peterbilt 579, was not damaged and its driver was not hurt.