2 vigils planned Friday for Amazon tornado victims

The Dec. 10 tornado killed six people at the warehouse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The City of Edwardsville is holding a ceremony to honor the six people killed last Friday by an EF-3 tornado. The victims were working inside the Amazon warehouse when the storm hit.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. in Governor's Plaza located at 333 S. Main Street. If it rains, the ceremony will move inside the first station bay at the same location.

On Wednesday, the city ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff and remain that way until Friday evening.

Another vigil is planned for 6 p.m. outside the Amazon Warehouse at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive. Multiple worker advocacy groups are organizing the candle light vigil that is open to the public.

If you'd like to attend, you can RSVP on the event's Facebook page.