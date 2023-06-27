Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Berkeley

MSHP said the children were taken from the home by an unknown woman.

BERKELEY, Missouri — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert out of Berkeley for two children who were taken from a home by an unknown woman.

The Amber Alert was reported from an address on the 6200 block of Tyndall Drive at 1:58 p.m.

Police are looking for Terryjae Rhodes, 11, and King Rhodes, 5. Both have black hair and brown eyes. Terryjae is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. King is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Berkeley police at 314-524-3311.