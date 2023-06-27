Farmington 19-year-old dies in Madison County crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified him as as Arie P. Van Zee of Farmington.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was killed and another man was injured Tuesday morning in a two-car crash outside of Fredericktown.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as Arie P. Van Zee of Farmington.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. on Missouri 72, 1.5 miles east of Fredericktown. MSHP said Van Zee was driving a Honda Civic that crossed the center line and struck a Ram 1500.

Van Zee was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 a.m. The driver of the Ram was airlifted to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, MSHP said.