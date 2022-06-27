Multiple people killed, 50 injured in Amtrak train crash in northern Missouri

In a statement, Amtrak said the train struck the dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, at around 1:40 Monday afternoon.

MENDON, Mo. — Three people have died and dozens of people were injured when a train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, emergency officials said.

The superintendent with Chariton County Ambulance Service told CNN that multiple people were killed and at least 50 people were injured.

In a statement, Amtrak said the train struck the dump truck at a public crossing at around 1:40 Monday afternoon, derailing two eight cars and two locomotives. Amtrak said the train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and there were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members on the train.

Amtrak said there are early reports of injuries related to the crash, but did not say how many people may have been injured.

Three passengers were being taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

The Missouri Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement units were at the scene to help and Amtrak said it has deployed resources to the site.

Aerial footage of the crash showed the train off the tracks with multiple train cars tipped onto their sides. First responders were on the scene standing on top of the toppled train cars.

In an interview with CNN, passenger Robert Nightingale said every car other than the engine car tipped onto its side when the train hit the truck. He said he and other passengers had to climb out of the overturned cars after the crash and sat on top of the cars until first responders arrived.

He said the passengers were then taken to an area school where some were being treated by EMS workers.

Mendon, Missouri, is a town of about 160 people about 85 miles northwest of Columbia in Chariton County, Missouri.

The statement from Amtrak is as follows:

"On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed 8 cars and 2 locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available."

