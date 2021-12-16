3 dead in Granite City apartment fire Thursday afternoon

The smoke and flames forced several people to jump from a second-story window.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Three people were killed and four others were injured in a Thursday afternoon fire at a Granite City apartment fire.

Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson said the fire started at 12:45 p.m. at the apartment building near the intersection of East 23rd and Kate streets. He said by the time firefighters arrived, people were jumping from a second-story window.

Wilson said they think there were 18 people in the building at the time of the fire. Three of those people were not able to make it out and died. Four others were taken to the hospital for treatment. He said those four residents were not seriously injured.

Of the 15 who made it out of the fire, 13 were adults and two were children. Wilson did not say if the children were injured.

The three people who died have not been identified.

Wilson said firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire in certain parts of the building because of the way it was converted into an apartment. When he spoke at around 3:30, he said the fire had been extinguished. Multiple fire departments assisted in putting out the flames.

An investigation into the fire is being conducted by the state fire marshal.

Video from the scene showed melted siding and smoke coming from a window on one side of the apartment building when 5 On Your Side crews arrived at around 2:30.