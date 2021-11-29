5 treated, including child, after apartment fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis fire crews battled an apartment complex fire in north St. Louis city Monday morning. It broke out in the 5800 block of Selber Court at the Hillvale Apartment Complex. That's in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted that fire was visible on the second floor of the three-story complex. Everyone inside got out and five patients were being treated by EMS, including a child. The fire department said three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.