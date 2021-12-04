x
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail in St. Louis County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Christopher Harper of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Christopher Harper of St. Louis. 

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 367 south of U.S. Route 67 in north St. Louis County. Harper was driving northbound when his motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, according to police. Harper was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead by ambulance workers shortly after 8 p.m.

It was unclear what caused Harper to travel off the roadway. Officials did not release any other information on the circumstances of the crash.

   

