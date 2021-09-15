Popular St. Louis County restaurant closing after 19 years

BARcelona Tapas Restaurant announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that it plans to close after dinner Saturday, Sept. 25

CLAYTON, Mo. — A beloved St. Louis County restaurant will pour its final glass of sangria next week.

BARcelona Tapas Restaurant announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that it plans to close after dinner Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Clayton restaurant with the motto “come savor the bounties of Spain” has been serving up small plates, paella, desserts and drinks for 19 years on North Central Avenue.

BARcelona’s Instagram story Wednesday stated it’s the end of an era. Patrons were encouraged to stop by one more time over the next week and half to say a last goodbye and send off the restaurant owners and staff with “cheers.”

“Drop by to share your favorite tapas, memories, and final ‘salud!’ with the Barca family,” the restaurant wrote online.

The news prompted several people to comment that they will dearly miss the tapas spot, including two people who have fond memories while dining inside.

“My first date with my now husband of 10 years included an evening enjoying delicious tapas at BARcelona. Thank you for the memories,” one person wrote.

“8+ years ago, this restaurant became the meet cute for my husband and I ...thanks for the memories,” wrote another patron.



BARceloa is located at 34 N. Central Avenue in Clayton. It’s open for dine-in from noon-10 p.m. and the bar has extended hours through 1 a.m. The restaurant also offers delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats, ChowNow, 569 Dine and OpenTable.