ST. LOUIS — A barge worker disappeared after falling into the Mississippi River early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a barge worker fell overboard around 1:30 a.m. in the Mississippi River.

Officials searched the area on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they’re not searching on Monday due to the weather. Officials have not released the name or age of the worker.

Other stories

RELATED: 3 people who got out of car after crash hit and killed in St. Francois County

RELATED: Missouri side has more crashes on snowy Sunday

RELATED: 24-year-old man found dead at St. Louis Justice Center