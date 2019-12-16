ST. LOUIS — While the final numbers are not in for our area yet, the Missouri side of the St. Louis Metro area had far more crashes than the Illinois side Sunday.

As of 8 p.m., the Missouri side of our area had 159 crashes compared to just 28 in the Metro East, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C and Illinois State Police said.

In a tweet, MSHP Troop C — which covers much of the St. Louis area — said only 15 of those crashes resulted in injuries. Four people were killed in crashes on Sunday, but one of the deadly crashes happened before it started snowing. Troop C also helped 113 stranded drivers. The tweet said troopers were called out to help 452 times.

Three people were killed in a crash at around 5:40 p.m. in St. Francois County. The Highway Patrol said three people got out of their car after a crash. While on the road, they were hit and killed.

The Illinois State Police said the majority of the crashes they worked on happened between 1:30 and 5:30. Of their 95 calls, only 28 were crashes, and only four of those crashes resulted in injuries.

