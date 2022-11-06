Bear spotted in Fenton Saturday, police say

The bear was seen running in a neighborhood on and off the roadway, dodging cars.

FENTON, Mo. — A black bear was spotted roaming the streets Saturday morning in Fenton.

The Fenton Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Saturday that a bear had been reported in the area of Saline Road.

Police said the bear was last scene moving east toward George Winter St. Louis County Park.

Viewer video taken at about 10 a.m. Saturday shows a bear running in a neighborhood on and off the roadway, dodging cars.

Earlier this month, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department was reminding people to "Be Bear Aware" after a bear sighting in the area of Newburg, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers list of tips for what to do if you spot a bear in your area.

People should leave bears alone and not feed them under any circumstances, as it makes bears lose their natural fear of humans and teaches them to seek out humans as food providers.

A bear that is used to getting food from people may become aggressive and dangerous, MDC said. In that case, they'd have to be killed to keep people safe.

To avoid confrontations, hikers and campers are recommended to make noise such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, so as not to surprise bears. Traveling in groups is recommended.

Dogs should be kept leashed and people should be aware of signs of bears, such as tracks or claw and bite marks on trees.

Anyone who encounters a bear is advised not to corner it, and to walk away slowly with their arms raised. Speak in a calm, loud voice, and walk away slowly without turning your back to the bear.

Black bears are native to Missouri, but were nearly wiped out when settlers came to the area. However, they've been making a comeback in recent years, MDC said. Most black bears live south of Interstate 44, but some wanderers, especially subadult males, have been seen as far north as the Iowa line.

To report a bear sighting to the Missouri Department of Conservation, click here.