Bill would help rebuild Washington Park Public Safety building

Illinois State Rep. Kevin Schmidt plans to file a bill that will secure $600K for the city to rebuild.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A Metro East town could soon receive funding to build a new Public Safety building after it burned down in the fall of 2021.

Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore says without the building equipment and safety is in jeopardy.

The building used to house multiple departments.

Public works machinery is parked in front of City Hall, the same place where crews meet before shifts.

"In the winter months, it's putting wear and tear on the equipment," Moore said.

The fire department shared the space.

"(Firefighters) get up out of their bed to fight fires, for them to not have a home to lay their heads after fires, it's a bad feeling," the mayor said.

The police department was based in the building too.

"The police department doesn't have a place to hold prisoners," Moore said. "When you bring them into a building, like the senior building, and they are just sitting in chairs. I worry about my officers."

The State of Illinois has allotted $600,000 to the village to rebuild according to State Representative Kevin Schmidt. Before receiving the funds, the village needs to pass an audit. An impossible task since the previous administration destroyed necessary financial documents, according to Schmidt.

"At the end of the day the the people suffer because they don't have the the services that they need," Schmidt said.

Next week, Schmidt is filing legislation that will create a panel to review a city's finances on a case by case basis. Bypassing the need for an audit. Schmidt says this will help several cities in similar situations statewide.

Mayor Moore says the help can't come soon enough.

"Whatever money we could get," Moore said. "Every dime will be used."