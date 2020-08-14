Baby shot in arm in St. Louis Friday

St. Louis police said the boy is under 1 year old

ST. LOUIS — A young boy is in the hospital after being shot in the arm Friday morning.

St. Louis police officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the 1300 block of Temple Place on the city's north side and found a boy with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said the boy appears to be under 1 year old.

Officers took him to the hospital.

Police have not released information about the boy's condition or what may have led up to the shooting.