Missing man's car found along 370 in St. Louis County

Cameron Davis texted a coworker Wednesday night saying he was stopping to help someone change a tire along westbound Route 370. No one has seen him since then.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Police and loved ones are concerned about a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since he said he was stopping on the side of the road to help someone change a tire.

The Bridgeton Police Department shared a missing person report Thursday evening on Cameron Davis.

A coworker said Davis, 27, left work in north St. Louis County Wednesday night. Davis texted the coworker at about 11 p.m. saying he was stopping to help someone change a tire along westbound Route 370. No one has seen or heard from him since that text message.

Bridgeton police officers searched the area around Route 370 and found Davis’ car just west of St. Louis Mills Circle. He was not in his car, police said.

Officers have been searching the area around where Davis’ car was found but haven’t found any signs of him. The department is now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Davis was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black Boeing hooded jacket with white lettering and black pants. He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 134 pounds and has light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts should call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or call 911.